Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.44

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.44 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.55 ($0.13). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.90 ($0.13), with a volume of 28,647 shares changing hands.

Chaarat Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £75.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.42.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

