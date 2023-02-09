Chainbing (CBG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,773.89

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $694.25 million and approximately $2,773.89 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00006121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

