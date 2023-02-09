Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 496.21% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Purple Biotech in a report on Thursday.
Purple Biotech Price Performance
Shares of PPBT stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. Purple Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $4.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Biotech
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Purple Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Purple Biotech
Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development.
