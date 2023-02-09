Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Shares Down 8.1%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) shares were down 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 181,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 99,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as oil, gummies, capsules, pain relief, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional, and over-the-counter wellness.

