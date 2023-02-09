Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 9,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Realty Income by 13.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 354,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,290 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 53,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 24,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $67.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.