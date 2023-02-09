Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,692,782 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,480,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 922,378 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $75,570,000 after purchasing an additional 44,404 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $115.95 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.38. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

