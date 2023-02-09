Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Chemours updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-4.29 EPS.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Chemours has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CC. Citigroup upped their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth $167,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Chemours by 71.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

