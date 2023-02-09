Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.79

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.79 and traded as low as C$11.18. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$11.18, with a volume of 14,737 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$21.50 to C$16.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Chesswood Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$202.59 million and a PE ratio of 7.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 951.40, a current ratio of 40.42 and a quick ratio of 38.05.

Chesswood Group Increases Dividend

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$75.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.8285714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

