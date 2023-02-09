Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CHT opened at $37.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 30.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 167,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

