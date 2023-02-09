Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CIOXY. UBS Group raised shares of Cielo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cielo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIOXY opened at $0.94 on Monday. Cielo has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.35%.

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

