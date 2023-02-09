Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

CINF opened at $127.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.04. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -92.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 253,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 380.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Recommended Stories

