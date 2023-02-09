Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $127.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading

