Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,092,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $43,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

CSCO opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

