Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Sells 45,252 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 45,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $876,531.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,828,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,002,466.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 342,621 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $6,735,928.86.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 174,529 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $3,439,966.59.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of CWAN opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,509,000 after purchasing an additional 204,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,086,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,198,000 after purchasing an additional 540,858 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,638,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,223,000 after buying an additional 824,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after buying an additional 178,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

