Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.330-$1.342 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Cloudflare also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. Macquarie began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.20.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,027,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $132.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $874,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,122.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 446,901 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,694 over the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $222,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.