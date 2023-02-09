Clover Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $328,079.14 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $70.70 million and $328,079.14 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0707 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

