Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Hits $1,631.78 on Exchanges

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $42.20 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,631.78 or 0.07188211 BTC on major exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00443518 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,674.84 or 0.29379452 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00422944 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

