Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of STK stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $224,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 49.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

