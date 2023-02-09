Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of STK stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33.
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
