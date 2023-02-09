Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2023

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STKGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of STK stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $224,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 49.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

(Get Rating)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.