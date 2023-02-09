Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 197,341 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 3.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.23% of Analog Devices worth $165,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

Shares of ADI traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.74. The stock had a trading volume of 629,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $182.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.