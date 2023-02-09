Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 11,855 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,097,526 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,855 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 2.0% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $91,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $728,843,000 after acquiring an additional 227,380 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $673,696,000 after acquiring an additional 132,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $686,590,000 after acquiring an additional 84,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day moving average is $108.34.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

