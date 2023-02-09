Comparing Applied Digital (APLD) & The Competition

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Applied Digital to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -145.35% -24.36% -10.76% Applied Digital Competitors -155.12% -21.07% -7.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Applied Digital has a beta of 5.11, meaning that its stock price is 411% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital’s competitors have a beta of 1.36, meaning that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Applied Digital and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $8.55 million -$23.52 million -6.82 Applied Digital Competitors $8.21 billion $1.50 billion -46.88

Applied Digital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Applied Digital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 7 0 3.00 Applied Digital Competitors 781 3937 9242 260 2.63

Applied Digital currently has a consensus price target of $6.31, indicating a potential upside of 85.17%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 24.02%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Applied Digital beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

