Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Stock Price Down 2%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.03 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.03 ($0.06). 17,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 38,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.13 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.84. The company has a market cap of £6.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.50.

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

