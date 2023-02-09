Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.19

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 4164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Condor Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 19.62, a quick ratio of 19.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. Its portfolio includes various projects, such as the Pucamayo, Chavin, Quriurqu, San Martin, Humaya, Huinac Punta, Andrea, Quilisane, Cobreorco, and Cantagallo.

