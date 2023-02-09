Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

VLRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

VLRS opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 50,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

