Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.
VLRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance
VLRS opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.
Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
