Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Shares Up 1.8%

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 12,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 8,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Cordoba Minerals Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$49.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50.

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of exploration licenses under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

