CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXWGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. CoreCivic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.35-$1.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CXW. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

CXW stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.21. 1,121,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.95.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXWGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 898.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $85,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,457.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $85,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,457.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $661,811.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,452 shares of company stock worth $1,115,497. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in CoreCivic by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,105,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,361,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,167,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 41,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at $10,889,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Further Reading

