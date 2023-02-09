CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. CoreCivic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.35-$1.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CXW. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

CXW stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.21. 1,121,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.95.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 898.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $85,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,457.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $85,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,457.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $661,811.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,452 shares of company stock worth $1,115,497. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in CoreCivic by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,105,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,361,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,167,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 41,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at $10,889,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

