Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.34-$2.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.34-2.42 EPS.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.97. 595,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,853. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
