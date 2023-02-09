Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Corteva Stock Up 1.9 %

CTVA opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,649,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

