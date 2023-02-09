Coty (NYSE:COTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Coty updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.36 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.35-$0.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. Coty has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COTY. Piper Sandler raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Coty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Coty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Coty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

