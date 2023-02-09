Credit Suisse Group Boosts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $305.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.82.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

EL opened at $259.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.11. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $324.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,880. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

