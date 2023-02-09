Credit Suisse Group Trims Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Target Price to $160.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.17.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $102.05 on Monday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $262.17. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average is $127.38.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $262,133.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,862 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,387. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.