Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.78

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 1594223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $223,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 543,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,723,591. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 12,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 543,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,591. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,533.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,236,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,585,155.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,291 shares of company stock worth $10,502,406 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,191,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

