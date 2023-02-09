Critical Analysis: First Seacost Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) versus First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Seacost Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

First Seacost Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First Seacost Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Seacost Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacost Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.86%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than First Seacost Bancorp.

This table compares First Seacost Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacost Bancorp 8.28% 2.70% 0.29% First Guaranty Bancshares 19.57% 14.93% 0.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Seacost Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacost Bancorp $17.74 million 3.52 $2.62 million $0.25 41.20 First Guaranty Bancshares $147.59 million 1.60 $28.88 million $2.47 8.91

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacost Bancorp. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Seacost Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of First Seacost Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Seacost Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats First Seacost Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Seacost Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in banking business. Its business consists of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank, in residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans, acquisition, development and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacost Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacost Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.