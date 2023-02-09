Croda International (LON:CRDA) Earns Hold Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 8,700 ($104.58) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($74.53) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Croda International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,000 ($96.17).

Croda International Price Performance

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 7,024 ($84.43) on Monday. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 5,862 ($70.47) and a one year high of GBX 8,082.06 ($97.15). The stock has a market cap of £9.81 billion and a PE ratio of 1,382.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,848.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,826.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.02.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

