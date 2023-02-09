Cronos Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.96 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $30.43 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00083540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00063186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00023403 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

