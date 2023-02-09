Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Tops $2.96 on Top Exchanges

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.96 or 0.00013543 BTC on exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $93.50 million and approximately $100,235.73 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002362 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00437305 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,331.23 or 0.28967863 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00451957 BTC.
Crypto.com Coin Profile
Crypto.com Coin launched on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading
