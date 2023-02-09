Crypto International (CRI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.62 Billion

Crypto International (CRI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Crypto International has a total market capitalization of $2.62 billion and $170,539.75 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto International token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001934 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto International has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.40 or 0.00444328 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.55 or 0.29433102 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.00437211 BTC.

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.42503797 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $213,499.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto International should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto International using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

