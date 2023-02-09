CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $110.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.59.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $84.60 and a 1-year high of $109.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

