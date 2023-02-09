CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 789 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,708,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $79.72 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About PayPal

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

