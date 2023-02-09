CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 502.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $373,981,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $185,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $284.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $356.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.