CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 48.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,841. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

NYSE NEE opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.77. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

