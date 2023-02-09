CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $595,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MPC opened at $121.56 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $72.75 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average of $109.53.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

