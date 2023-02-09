CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $737,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 130.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $261.94 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,737 shares of company stock worth $10,470,880 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

