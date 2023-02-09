CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.98.

