CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 126.07%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

