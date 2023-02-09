CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $724.00 million-$736.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $725.76 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.07-0.28 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.87.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $157.00 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

About CyberArk Software

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at $24,857,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 46.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after buying an additional 49,070 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Articles

