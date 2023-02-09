CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) One Day Volume Hits $427,125.96

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $427,125.96 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

