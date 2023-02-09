Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.43. The company had a trading volume of 778,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $111.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.