Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $174,920.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,716.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 12th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00.
Shares of CYTK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $55.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56.
CYTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.69.
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
