Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $174,920.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,716.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $55.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 118,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,453,000 after buying an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cytokinetics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cytokinetics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $2,180,000.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.69.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

